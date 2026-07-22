'Climate action game-changing for India': UN climate chief on COP-31

The upcoming COP-31 in Antalya should emerge as a platform for implementing important climate targets and goals, with India, one of the fastest growing renewable energy players — to play a key role, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell said on Tuesday.
Visiting Delhi as part of a three-day official visit, Stiell, addressing a press briefing, said discussions with the Indian government had so far been fruitful and focused on identifying solutions and addressing challenges for the green transition ahead. “I’ve had very productive talks with ministers and business leaders over the past two days, with more coming up. A constant theme runs through the discussions: Climate action is game-changing for India, its economy and its people,” said Stiell.