'Climate action game-changing for India': UN climate chief on COP-31

The upcoming COP-31 in Antalya should emerge as a platform for implementing important climate targets and goals, with India, one of the fastest growing renewable energy players — to play a key role, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell said on Tuesday. UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. The UN climate chief said India will play a key role at COP31, citing the country's rapid progress in renewable energy (PTI)

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Visiting Delhi as part of a three-day official visit, Stiell, addressing a press briefing, said discussions with the Indian government had so far been fruitful and focused on identifying solutions and addressing challenges for the green transition ahead. “I’ve had very productive talks with ministers and business leaders over the past two days, with more coming up. A constant theme runs through the discussions: Climate action is game-changing for India, its economy and its people,” said Stiell.

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“Fossil-fuel-free power now makes up half of India’s installed capacity – a milestone you (India) has hit five years early,” he said.

“India is an important voice within the process (COP-31), both in terms of its own national representation, and that of many of the concerns for developing countries around the world,” he said.