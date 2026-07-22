DMK president MK Stalin calls for scrapping of NEET examination

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) claiming it will provide a lasting solution to all problems. DMK president MK Stalin said only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems. (Facebook page | MK Stalin)

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister said the students’ protest in Delhi has captured the attention of the entire country.

“We were the first to warn that NEET was designed to enable large-scale irregularities. That is why the DMK has opposed NEET from the very beginning, consistently pointing out the dangers it poses,” he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Tamil Nadu which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment has only one demand -- Abolition of NEET,” he said.

“Only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems,” he added.

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Meanwhile, members of the Students Federation of India along with Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were arrested on Tuesday night for protesting against the alleged NEET irregularities.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the state government for forcibly arresting the SFI and DYFI members while they were protesting against the NEET examination in Chennai and Madurai.

“Arresting those persons in Tamil Nadu in support of the youth fighting in Delhi under the leadership of CJP clearly reveals the ruling party’s double standards on the NEET issue,” he wrote in a social media post late on Tuesday.

“The government must immediately stop this suppression, which treats protests against the Union BJP government as protests against itself, he said and urged the release of the arrested members.