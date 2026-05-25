‘We stood by DMK in difficult times’: Congress in sharp rebuttal to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Vijay tie-up

DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment about the Congress “stabbing them in the back” was “unacceptable,” MP Manickam Tagore has said. Congress' Manickam Tagore rebuked DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin over “stab in the back” remarks. (PTI/ANI)

The exchange has sharpened tensions between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress, two long-time allies in Tamil Nadu politics.

“The Congress stood with the DMK in difficult times. We waited outside when they had a minority,” Tagore told news agency ANI. “Udhayanidhi's words are unacceptable.”

He said the Congress’s recent decision to align with CM Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was driven by its aim to block the BJP from gaining influence in Tamil Nadu.

“Congress always stood with the secular alliance (but) Bharatiya Janata Party was making the connecting call for DMK and AIADMK which is against our principle. Any understanding with the BJP will not be tolerated by the Congress,” he explained.

What Udhayanidhi said Tagore’s remarks came in response to a strong attack from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who accused the Congress of betrayal after benefiting from the alliance.

“For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back,” he said earlier. “No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again.”

He also argued that the Congress indirectly contributed to the rise of the BJP, saying, “The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now.”

The DMK leader said party workers had worked hard to secure Congress victories in the state and accused the party of abandoning the alliance after the latest elections.

Vijay and the rise of TVK in Tamil Nadu The political fallout comes amid moving alliances in Tamil Nadu after the recent Assembly elections, where actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK won the polls. It became the single largest party in the elections with 108 seats in the 234-member House. The DMK won 59 seats, the AIADMK 47, and the Congress five seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.

TVK fell short of the 118-seat majority but staked claim to form the government with outside support. The Governor initially did not invite Vijay to form the government, citing the need for clear proof of majority. After negotiations and support from smaller parties and independents, Vijay was invited to take oath as chief minister on May 10 in Chennai.

The government then faced a floor test on May 13 which it passed with 144 votes in favour, 22 against, and 5 abstentions. The support came from TVK MLAs and allies including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, and AIADMK rebel MLAs, securing a working majority.