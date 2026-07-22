FIR registered over assault of two RAF personnel during CJP protests: Police

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in connection with purported videos showing the assault of two Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel by a group of protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march, police said on Wednesday. Police said the FIR had been registered in connection with the incident. (AFP picture)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma confirmed the development saying that an FIR has been registered.

“RAF personnel were attacked, it is confirmed. An FIR on the incident has been registered” he said.

One of the injured RAF jawan, who is also the complainant, has been identified as head constable Ishwar Singh.

The incident took place a day after the protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) where students and other protesters were attacked with lathis and tear gas.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday had registered six FIRs including charges of criminal conspiracy, rioting, damaging public property, assaulting police officials.

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On Tuesday, around 7:30-8pm, purported videos of the incident, shot by protesters, went viral on social media.

In one video of the incident, a group of men are seen chasing and assaulting an RAF personnel. Another personnel, who had gone to rescue his colleague, was also allegedly attacked.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Tens of thousands of agitators marched to Parliament in central Delhi on Monday demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated paper leaks and exam irregularities, after a 23-day-old sit-in hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.