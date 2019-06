Gunneswaran enters 2nd round of Antalya Open, Myneni crashes out of Wimbledon qualifiers

India’s ace men’s singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran sailed into the second round of the Antalya Open ATP 250 tournament with a straight-set win over Janko Tipsarević of Serbia in Antalya, Turkey Monday.

Gunneswaran, ranked 94th in the ATP chart, easily got the better of 286-ranked Tipsarević, 6-0 7-6 in the first round.

Gunneswaran’s brilliant performance against Tipsarević, once ranked eight in the world, would do his confidence a world of good ahead of the Indian’s second round clash, in which he will meet the winner of the match between American qualifier JC Aragone and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

Elsewhere, Saket Myneni crashed out in the opening round of the men’s singles qualifiers at the Wimbledon in London.

Myneni fought hard for two hours and 22 minutes before going down 4-6 6-4 5-7 against Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 18:59 IST