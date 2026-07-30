Can data and early intervention transform health outcomes?

One of the most interesting things about health care is that its biggest successes often happen quietly. They don't always begin in an emergency room or involve a complex surgery that makes headlines. They start with something ordinary: A routine blood test, an annual check, a number on a report that looks off. In the moment, none of it feels important. But those small moments often decide whether a person spends the next few years managing a condition or never develops it at all. Health (Representational image/Unsplash)

For a long time, health care has been built around illness. You feel a symptom, see a doctor, get treated, and if it comes to it, file a claim. That model has saved an enormous number of lives, and it isn't going anywhere. But it also means we tend to meet people only after the damage is done. Blood pressure doesn't become hypertension overnight. Many cancers grow quietly for years before they announce themselves. The signals are usually there long before the crisis is.

So, I think we often ask the wrong question about the future of health care. People ask whether data can change health outcomes. My answer is yes, clearly. For the first time we can spot risk at a scale and speed that wasn't possible before. But data only matters when it leads to action. A lab report or a reading off a wearable means little until it starts a conversation, informs a clinical decision, or gets someone to seek medical intervention before they feel unwell. Data gives us visibility and doctors turn that visibility into better health outcomes. The opportunity is in bringing the two together early enough to change where someone's health is heading.

What makes me optimistic is that we are finally seeing risks that used to stay hidden. Our Workforce Health Index 2025, built on more than 214,000 biomarker parameters from India's urban workforce, found that nearly one in two professionals already have cardiovascular risk markers. Vitamin D deficiency runs deep among younger employees, and anaemia affects close to 37% of working women, against 8% of men.

We've seen how much an early intervention can change the course of someone's health. In one instance, a routine employer health check flagged concerning markers in an employee who felt completely well and had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. Rather than treating it as just another report, the doctor reached out, explained why further investigation was important, and arranged a specialist consultation. The follow-up led to the diagnosis of an early-stage cancer, at a point when treatment could begin before the disease had progressed. It is a reminder that routine screenings are valuable because timely data, combined with clinical judgement, can uncover risks long before symptoms appear.

This is also where technology can do its most useful work. A lot of the AI conversation in health care is about whether machines can diagnose disease or take over clinical decisions. I suspect the bigger opportunity is something else. Good technology should let doctors spend less time fighting systems and more time with people, by handling the documentation, organising records, simplifying follow-ups, and surfacing the right information at the right moment. What it really gives back is the opportunity for doctors to spend time with their patients. Those moments stay deeply human, and they are the ones patients remember.

The same shift is also reaching insurance. A policy has traditionally been judged by what happens after admission. Did it cover the treatment? Was the claim settled cleanly? Those questions still matter. But with medical costs rising and chronic disease spreading, financial protection alone can no longer be the only goal. If half the working population already shows cardiovascular risk, the bigger prize is stopping some of that illness from arriving at all. That is why prevention, regular assessments, primary care, timely diagnostics and support for managing chronic conditions are slowly becoming part of how insurance works rather than something separate from it.

Maybe that is the real change underway in Indian health care. We are moving from "how fast can we respond when someone falls ill" to "how early can we tell that someone might need help." Those two questions build very different systems. If we get it right, the value of all this data shows up in something ordinary yet pertinent: people who found out in time, understood their health sooner, and changed course before a crisis made the decision for them. That is the outcome worth building toward.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ryan Singh, co-founder & COO, Loop Health.