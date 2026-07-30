Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aisha Rao weaves timeless romance into couture with Priyasi

    Aisha Rao unveiled Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, drawing inspiration from history, mythology, literature and cinema. 

    Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 16:28:51 IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Love took centre stage as Aisha Rao unveiled Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI initiative. Conceived as an exploration of the many languages of love, the collection drew inspiration from timeless stories spanning history, mythology, literature and cinema, translating universal emotions into contemporary couture.

    Love was the muse as Aisha Rao presented Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Love was the muse as Aisha Rao presented Priyasi at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

    Structured around three emotional chapters - Longing, Union and Remembrance - Priyasi reflected Rao's signature aesthetic of intricate embroideries, layered appliqué and richly textured craftsmanship. Botanical motifs bloomed across sculptural silhouettes, while bio-based materials including bio-resham and bio-badla highlighted the label's growing focus on purposeful luxury.

    The romance extended beyond the garments. Monumental tulips transformed the runway into an immersive theatrical landscape, accompanied by cinematic lighting, live performance and an evocative soundtrack that blurred the line between fashion presentation and stage production.

    The showcase also marked the launch of a fine jewellery line designed by Aisha Rao in collaboration with Shree Jewellers, envisioned as a natural extension of the collection's visual language. Supported by Philips as the luxe gifting partner, Priyasi celebrated couture as an evolving conversation between storytelling, craftsmanship and contemporary femininity.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Aisha Rao Weaves Timeless Romance Into Couture With Priyasi
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Aisha Rao Weaves Timeless Romance Into Couture With Priyasi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes