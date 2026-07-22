Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter disables Instagram amid online backlash, CJP protest

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, disabled her social media account following online outrage over her pursuing an educational degree abroad. Naimisha completed her Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, United States. Naimisha reportedly completed her LLM degree in 2023 (Instragram/ mcgsajmer)

Amid the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, which is demanding Pradhan's resignation as the education minister, Instagram users found his daughter's account and flooded comments sections of several posts, tagging her. The outrage was aggravated after police action on student protesters on Monday earlier this week, when the CJP was taking out a march to the Parliament to raise its issues.

Several users on Instagram have made videos and posts, questioning Naimisha's education in a foreign country, and urging the resignation of her father from his ministerial post. Social media users also flooded the comments sections of posts made by Tufts University with slogans like ‘Dharmendra Pradhan resign’, and further called for her suspension from the educational institution. It must be noted that Naimisha reportedly completed her LLM degree in 2023 and began working as a senior associate at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

One of the posts tagging Pradhan's daughter claimed that she had pursued an education abroad because of the education system in the country. “You're studying abroad because you know what millions of Indian students already know: our education system is failing them,” the post read, adding that other students would leave too if they had “the privilege and the money.”