PM Modi asks NDA MPs to 'win the trust of youth' amid paper leaks, counter Opposition's 'conspiracies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to reach out to the youth, dispel their concerns and make them aware of the Opposition’s attempts to create fear, said people aware of the details. He also called for stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks so that the “menace” does not recur. PM Modi called for strong action against those involved so that no one played with the future of the youth. (PTI)

In his first remarks on exam irregularities and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper leaks, Modi called for strong action against those involved so that no one played with the future of the youth.

ALSO READ | Wangchuk, govt set to talk days after activist’s removal galvanised CJP protest

The comments came a day after massive student protests demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan rocked the Capital, marking one of the largest protests in recent years as tens of thousands of people marched to Parliament, braving police batons, tear gas and scores of barricades.

“The PM said there is a need to win the trust of the youth…the paper leaks were a great inconvenience to them but re- examinations have been conducted without glitches. And ‘dhurandhar’ (intrepid) lawyers should ensure that the harshest punishment is secured for those involved in paper leaks,” said a person aware of the details.

The PM was addressing the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party, now called Mangal Milan. He told the lawmakers that students should be assured that their interests will be protected and those who were responsible for the paper leaks will be dealt with as per law.

“He said the people who have been arrested will be given the harshest punishment… but students should be made aware of the conspiracies by the Opposition,” said the person quoted above.

ALSO READ | Open to talks, govt tells Oppn; gives no timeline on discussion with CJP

Paper leak 'menace' A third person privy to the details said, the PM pointed out that no state has been left untouched by the “menace which is run by gangs” and there is a need to ensure that “each one of them is punished”. “He said the government has taken tatkal (immediate) action and we need stringent punishment for the accused,” said the third person.

Massive protests inside and outside Parliament rocked the first day of the monsoon session as a phalanx of agitators marched in central Delhi demanding Pradhan’s resignation and the Opposition sought to corner the government inside the House. Crowds swelled through the weekend and by Monday morning, columns of people – many of them students, first-time agitators and young professionals – had defied a steady monsoon drizzle and heavy police barricading to join what is the first public protest in Modi’s third term.