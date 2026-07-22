People have courage to fight against injustice: Uddhav Thackeray on student protests

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for handling the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation in an undemocratic way. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also stressed the need for better coordination among Opposition parties. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Thackeray said that interaction with the protesters gave him a sense of people’s determination and courage to fight against injustice.

He also stressed the need for better coordination and communication among Opposition parties to effectively counter the ruling government.

Thackeray also equated the ruling dispensation to the British rule saying that the way the BJP government brutally attacked students, people now feel that the British were better than them.

“It’s the duty of the government to listen to protestors and through dialogue resolve the issue. But the government ignored them. It is not democratic way to handle the protests,” said Thackeray.

He also made reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

“You want the country to listen to your Mann Ki Baat but you are not ready to listen to the Mann Ki Baat of people. You brutally attacked students,” said Thackeray.

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He said that youth is the future of the country adding that they will not sit quietly as it is the matter of their future.

“Is the government conspiring to create anarchy in the country?”, he said.

He also spoke on the statewide bandh in Maharashtra on July 23 called by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) convenor Prakash Ambedkar.

“Now people want to come on streets to raise their voice and they should be allowed to do so”, he said.