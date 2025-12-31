‘Sleeper cells in Congress are working against the party’

MUMBAI: It is for the first time that Prakash Ambedkar, 71, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), forged an alliance with Congress for the BMC elections. In the past, the party had aligned with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT), both of which lasted for brief spells. Prakash Ambedkar, chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, votes bagged by the VBA was regarded as one of the reasons for Congress’s failure in Maharashtra. Ambedkar’s party however failed to notch up the numbers in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

While a Congress-VBA tie failed to materialise on many occasions in the past, their recent alliance for the crucial BMC elections has added a third angle to the battle between the BJP-Shiv Sena and the Thackeray brothers.

In an interview with Faisal Malik, Ambedkar blamed the “sleeper cells” in the Congress that prevented VBA’s alliance with the party in the past. He also underlined that the alliance would eat into the votes of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance.

Excerpts from the interview:

“If I open my mouth, Congress will be in trouble.” Within a week of making that statement, you forged an alliance with the party. How did that happen?

There are sleeper cells and a Shakuni mama within the Congress party. Their attempts were thwarted, following which the alliance was forged. It took a long time to happen.

Who are they?

I don’t need to identify them as people are aware who they are. They are with their party physically, but their souls are elsewhere.

Do you mean the sleeper cells are working for the BJP?

I’m not naming any party.

So, despite the Congress’s sleeper cells, how did your alliance take place?

The credit goes to Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal. He initiated the talks. He understands why our alliance could not take place with Congress in the past even though we never aligned with the BJP. He also took care of the sleeper cells.

It is believed that Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad was unhappy with Congress-VBA alliance?

I will not comment on the party’s internal issues.

Is it a state-wide alliance with Congress or limited to specific cities?

Our alliance is limited to Mumbai at the moment.

Is this then a new beginning for VBA-Congress for other major elections?

I am a pan-India figure. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar exists in every state. So, aligning with me in Maharashtra helps Congress at the national level. If Congress is able to control its sleeper cells, we would be able to garner no less than 90 seats.

How will it help VBA which has a limited presence in Mumbai?

You are wrong. Had that been the case, no one would have joined hands with us in Mumbai. Today everyone is afraid of our alliance, which includes the Thackeray cousins, BJP and Shiv Sena.

Why did your party return 16 of 62 seats for the BMC elections?

We did not return the seats but exchanged some. We had the candidates, but Congress’s candidates were better. We are contesting around 57 seats.

It is argued that the Congress-VBA alliance will dent Thackerays’ equity in the triangular fight. How do you respond to this?

There are around 29% Marathi votes in the city, of which 12% to 13% are Dalits. From the 16%, 4% will be taken away from them (by the Shinde-led Sena), which will leave them with just 12% votes.

The Thackeray brothers will be affected because their traditional Marathi votes will be divided.

In effect, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will be the beneficiaries.

The argument that BJP is going to be benefited is an abstract one. Basically Eknath Shinde is now dictating the terms in the alliance. This is also the reason BJP accepted his proposal of 90 seats. All this is happening because of our alliance with the Congress.

Why will Muslims and Dalits vote in favour of Congress-VBA?

They have had no alternative in the last five to 10 years. VBA is the only political party that has taken a stand against RSS that has been targeting the Muslim community. From azaan, namaz and hijab, to Tipu Sultan as a WhatsApp status – no other party has raised their voice against them. Consequently, we did well in the municipal council elections.

Our alliance will cater to both Dalits and Muslims. Shiv Sena (UBT) is no more an option after Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with Raj Thackeray, who has been leading an anti-Muslim tirade.

What would you like to change in Mumbai if your alliance comes to power in BMC?

I would like to convert Mumbai into the financial capital of Southeast Asia. Currently Singapore holds that position but it does not have the space to expand. Mumbai has the space. For instance, a second BKC can be created from the eastern side of Parel to Lower Parel’s western side right up to Matunga.

The second agenda would be to allot all the additional tenements from slum rehabilitation projects to the natives of Mumbai so that the 29% Marathi population of the city can swell up to 36-37% in the next five years.

All this can happen only when all other development agencies are merged with BMC.

Would you be in favour of any post-poll alliance if you get a chance to keep BJP out of power in BMC?

That will happen only if Shinde walks out of the alliance (with BJP).

What if Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS need support to come to power?

Congress needs to decide if it wants to be a pan-India party or a regional one limited to Mumbai. In Bihar, the party paid a heavy price from rumours of an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS which created a backlash and crippled their performance in the polls.