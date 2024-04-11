Cops lathicharge Salman Khan fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments on Eid. Watch

It's finally Eid, and Bollywood fans have flocked to their favourite superstars' homes in Mumbai. All day on Thursday, fans were gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's homes in Bandra, causing chaos and traffic disruption, while hoping for a glimpse of the actors. (Also read: Salman Khan's next movie is Sikandar, to release in theatres on Eid 2025) Fans waited for Salman Khan outside his home on Eid but the experience quickly turned sour.

Chaos in Bandra

So far, neither Shah Rukh, nor Salman have appeared in their balconies for the annual Eid greetings. However, as the fans got restless and created ruckus on the roads, police resorted to lathicharge outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments. A video from Bandra shows a policeman hitting people with sticks as they run away from him. A few topple over each other, including a woman who falls to the ground and is helped by those around her. As the fans cleared the road, auto rickshaws and cars finally got to move away.

Salman's Eidi

Each year on Eid and on their birthdays, Salman and Shah Rukh greet fans from their balconies. On Thursday, Salman also announced the title of his next movie, Sikandar.

Salman wrote,"Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with Ghajini, which crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa, and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release.

This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

