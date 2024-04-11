Salman Khan's next movie is Sikandar, to release in theatres on Eid 2025

Salman Khan on Thursday announced that his next film has been titled Sikandar and will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025. Salman Khan has announced his next movie, Sikander.(AFP)

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. (Also read: Salman Khan sings ‘Saari Duniya jala denge’ with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday party. Watch)

In a message posted on his official social media handles, the superstar sent his best wishes to his fans for the festival of Eid and asked them to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as Ajay Devgn's Maidaan in theatres.

"Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," Salman, 58, posted along with an announcement poster.

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

He had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin. Salman was most recently seen in Tiger 3, the third part of his Tiger series.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has Tiger vs Pathaan in his kitty with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan made heads turn in his signature pathani kurta as he continued to follow the ritual of attending the annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Before heading to the red carpet, the Tiger 3 actor gave a hug to Baba Siddique.

Salman wore a black and white chequered kurta that he paired with black pyjamas. Sporting a black and white chequered kurta set, the 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper in this traditional attire.

Khan opted for a clean shaved look and just added his bracelet and a watch to make the fashion statement that overshadowed other celebrities present at the event.