Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar's film makes ₹4.8 cr in advance bookings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the movie.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review and release live updates: Eid is here and so are Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff star together in this week's big release, loosely inspired by Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's hit 1998 film but with an action twist. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts....Read More

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan were earlier scheduled to be make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Akshay and Tiger are actively promoting their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

The film premiered in Mumbai on Wednesday evening with several celebrities in attendance.

