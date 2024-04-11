Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review and release live updates: Akshay Kumar's film makes ₹4.8 cr in advance bookings
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review and release live updates: Eid is here and so are Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff star together in this week's big release, loosely inspired by Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's hit 1998 film but with an action twist. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts....Read More
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan were earlier scheduled to be make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.
Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.
The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.
Akshay and Tiger are actively promoting their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.
The film premiered in Mumbai on Wednesday evening with several celebrities in attendance.
Maidaan review by Javed Akhtar
“I watched Maidaan. It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don’t know about. A must watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan, who has given a mind blowing performance,” wrote lyricist Javed Akhtar about this week's other release, Maidaan.
“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fails miserably as an action movie. Poorly executed fight scenes and lackluster storyline make it one of the worst action movies I've seen. Not recomended,” read a tweet about the film.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shrofff visited the BAPS Hindu Mandi in Abu Dhabi ahead of their film's release. Akshay wrote, “Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. और हाँ, नवरात्रि, गुड़ी पड़वा और उगादि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ. May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!”
Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also spotted at Wednesday night's screening. They have appear to be back together after their break up last year.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video from Wednesday night's screening of the film in Mumbai. The actors watched the film with journalists, celebrities and fans.