Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance booking day 1: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film earns little over 1 cr, sells 43K tickets

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance booking report

Per the portal, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has already grossed ₹1.1 crore in India for its opening day. The film has sold 43867 tickets for 5928 shows across the country for Thursday, its first day in theatres.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the report, the film grossed ₹59.8 lakh in 2D format and ₹45.2 lakh in 3D format for Hindi. The film also raked in ₹1.8 lakh gross in 2D for its Tamil version and ₹26,477 for its Telugu version. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Malayalam and Kannada shows have not yet sold any tickets.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new release date

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film will now release on April 11. The film was earlier scheduled to make its debut in theatres on April 10, but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film's new release on Instagram pages on Monday. "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak (From the entire team, wish you a happy Eid). Dekhiye (Watch) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas," they wrote in the caption of their joint post.

About the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan (2026) and Bharat (2019) fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as two elite soldiers, who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place