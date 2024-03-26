Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff battle psychopath villain in intense action film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are back in their action avatars in one of the most awaited action films of 2024. The duo, known for their martial arts skills, have a lot to offer in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The recently released trailer promises gun-fights, explosions, combat sequences and many other moments of adrenaline rush. (Also read: Here's when Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will release) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fight deadliest psychopath in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff bring adrenaline rush in their action-saga

In the promo, Akshay and Tiger play Indian army officers who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie has a blend of patriotism and larger-than-life action which is amicably complemented by its grand VFX. Prithviraj portrays a psychopath who has stolen an asset from Indian army that could be used as a lethal weapon against humanity. Ronit Roy, plays the army chief who deputes his best officers to chase the enemy.

Manushi Chillar and Alaya F portray undercover asset and IT expert, respectively who collaborate with Akshay and Tiger on the impossible mission. Despite their egos, all of them come onboard to defend the nation from Prithviraj, who is faceless and nameless. The trailer ends with Akshay and Tiger fighting each other as they say, “We can sacrifice our lives for our friendship and even take each other's lives.”

This is the first time Alaya is working with Akshay and Tiger. Manushi had earlier starred opposite the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor in Samrat Prithviraj. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a crucial role as an army official. The movie is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. It is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid.

