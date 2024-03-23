Here's when Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will release

It's been months since we have been witnessing the bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Finally, the trailer of their new action comedy, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is set to be unveiled. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the big-budget film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. (Also Read – IPL 2024 opening ceremony: From Orry's helicopter shot to Akshay Kumar's epic entry, here are the best reactions) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer to be unveiled next week

Here's when the trailer will be out

On Saturday, Akshay took to his X handle and shared a new poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the picture, he can be seen twinning with his Samrat Prithviraj co-star Manushi in a black T-shirt and pants as they hold guns. They also sport a serious look, with Akshay also donning a bulletproof jacket, a green scarf around his neck, and sunglasses. Standing next to them are Tiger and Alaya, also twinning in green T-shirts and black pants, also holding guns. Tiger also sports a bulletproof jacket and sunglasses to complete his look. All four of them look into the camera, standing against a black SUV. A destroyed city can be seen in the background.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The caption along with this poster read, “REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain (coming to you with a big dose of real action) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! (punch and fist bump emojis) IN CINEMAS ON 10th APRIL! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a significant role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.