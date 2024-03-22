IPL 2024 opening ceremony: From Orry's helicopter shot to Akshay Kumar's epic entry, here are the best reactions

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony was a star-studded affair. Performances from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff; AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam made for an unforgettable time at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening. Here are some of the best reactions that emerged out of the gala affair. (Also read: IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony highlights: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff give epic performance, fans hail AR Rahman's medley) Stills from the opening ceremony of the IPL on Friday.

Orry shows his helicopter moves; Virendra Sehwag reacts

Orry was also present for a brief while at the commentary box, where he even went on to show his ‘helicopter’ moves in front of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. But it was Virender Sehwag's reaction that caught the attention of social media. When asked if Virendra could also show his moves, he replied, “If I play my favourite shot, Orry is going to shoot out of the stadium. I love hitting sixes.”

Akshay Kumar's epic entry

The OG Khiladi made his way for the performance on the stadium harnessed on air, carrying the Indian flag. Fans went gaga over Akshay's fitness and stamina and praised his act with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. One fan commented, “Khiladi energy leaves his mark at theIPL Opening Ceremony. What a man he is!!” Another said, “Insane fitness level!”

Commentary in which language

Many fans were puzzled that majority of the commentary was in Hindi, and soon enough, there were hilarious reactions on X.

Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman's soulful performance

Many fans praised Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman's performance on stage. One fan said, "Sonu nigam singing vande matram in IPL opening ceremony is food for the soul." Another said, “The vibe at the Chennai stadium when AR Rahman sang was electrifying!” “Maa tujhe salaam bit was amazing!” said another fan.

Fans miss MS Dhoni as captain

Many fans also missed seeing MS Dhoni as the captain, and took to X to share moments from past year's opening ceremony where Dhoni was seen enjoying the performance of Arijit Singh.

