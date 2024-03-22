IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff all set to rock the stage in Chennai

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff , who will be seen together in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will perform in Chennai on Friday evening. (File Photo/ANI)

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening. And it looks like the star-studded opening ceremony will be the talk of the town, with stars such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam lined up to perform....Read More

The first match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Due to the opening ceremony, toss has been pushed from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST, with the first innings set to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will see many celebs and plenty of entertainment. A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will perform to patriotic numbers, apart from Bollywood songs.



Giving perspective on how long the opening ceremony will be, the source said, “The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together,” adding, “Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony.”

Last year’s IPL opening ceremony saw Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh perform at the event.