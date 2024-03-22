IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff all set to rock the stage in Chennai
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening. And it looks like the star-studded opening ceremony will be the talk of the town, with stars such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam lined up to perform....Read More
The first match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Due to the opening ceremony, toss has been pushed from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST, with the first innings set to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will see many celebs and plenty of entertainment. A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will perform to patriotic numbers, apart from Bollywood songs.
Giving perspective on how long the opening ceremony will be, the source said, “The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together,” adding, “Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony.”
Last year’s IPL opening ceremony saw Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh perform at the event.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: BTS glimpse of Akshay's performance
Days before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's April 10 release, fans in Chennai will witness co-stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's live performance.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Who performed last year?
At the 2023 IPL opening ceremony in Ahmedabad, singer Arijit Singh wooed the crowd with some of his famous songs. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia followed it up with a stunning dance performance. Actor Rashmika Mandanna was the final performer of the night.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Where to watch IPL opening
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast live in India via Star Sports Network. It will be live-streamed via JioCinema app in India.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Date and time
IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 22, 6:30 PM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Who will perform?
The official account of IPL on X announced the line-up for the opening ceremony on Friday evening. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform on stage. Fans will also see singer Sonu Nigam and composer AR Rahman's performance.