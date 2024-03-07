Maidaan trailer: Ajay Devgn plays a tough coach in Chak De! India for football. Watch

Maidaan trailer: Ajay Devgn's long-awaited patriotic sports drama is fianlly on the verge of release. Directed by Amit R Sharma, the film revolves around a resolute football coach determined to lead India's underdog football team to the game's golden era. (Also Read: Shaitaan trailer: A sinister R Madhavan wrecks havoc on Ajay Devgn's family. Watch) Maidaan trailer: Ajay Devgn plays a football coach

What's in the trailer?

The trailer builds on the teaser of the film as it shows Ajay Devgn's character lamenting about how India is rich with potential, yet not on the world map in the realm of football. He then resolves to build a team, including young men from slums, and trains them to make it big globally.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Similarities with sports films like Chak De! India and Gold can be seen, where Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar played hockey coaches respectively. Ajay also delivers a 70 minute-like speech at the end of the trailer in the locker room of his team.

About Maidaan

Ajay had a while ago released a teaser that shows some children playing street football. The football finds its way to Ajay's character, who despite an oncoming tram executes a professional style kick that sends the ball back to the children.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Last year, the makers of 'Maidaan' unveiled the film's teaser which received massive responses from the audiences.

The teaser opened with dynamic shots of sportsmen playing football in the rain. What stood out about them was how they were playing the 'greatest game' barefoot. Ajay then made a striking appearance in a grey coat, holding an umbrella while overlooking a match. The teaser concluded with Ajay's power-packed dialogue, “Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one).”

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Ajay will also be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in Shaitaan, which will be out in theatres on March 8.