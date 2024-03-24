Prithviraj Sukumaran doesn’t take remuneration for films; says Akshay Kumar uses the same strategy

Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. Talking to Gulte, he revealed that he doesn’t prefer to receive remuneration for his films, stating that even Akshay Kumar does the same. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran exclusive interview: We wanted either Hans Zimmer or AR Rahman for The Goat Life) Prithviraj Sukumaran says Akshay Kumar also gives preference to the film over his remuneration

‘Malayalam cinema prioritises the film’

Prithviraj has worked not just in Malayalam, but also in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. He says that compared to other film industries, Mollywood prefers to allocate a major chunk of its budget to the film’s making rather than remuneration.

He said, “I will not claim that we (Malayalam film industry) are superior to anybody. But having worked in different industries, I think, Malayalam cinema traditionally has had the practice of making sure that the largest chunk of the budget always goes towards making the film. I have been involved in other industries where the film is made, say for ₹75 cr, of which ₹55 cr is remuneration. That has never been the case with Malayalam traditionally.”

‘Akshay Kumar and I don’t take remuneration’

He also cited examples of himself and his Naam Shabana and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar, stating that they prefer not to take remuneration so the filmmaking process isn’t hindered due to budgetary constraints.

“For example, I don’t do films for a salary. I say no, let’s make the film the best possible way. I am taking responsibility and holding myself accountable. If one of my films doesn’t make profits, I don’t get any money. But if it makes profits, I get more than what my salary would’ve been. It helps because if a producer has money, he’s spending it to make the film. Someone like Akshay Kumar sir also works this way. When I produced a film with him (Selfiee), he said no salary,” he added.

Upcoming work

Prithviraj will soon be seen in Blessy’s Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which will be released in other languages as The Goat Life. The film will be released on March 28 in theatres. He will also star in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Vilayath Buddha, apart from directing and acting in L2: Empuraan, the sequel of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. He will also be seen in the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will be released on April 10.

