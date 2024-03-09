Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran and his quest to survive the desert

The Goat Life, titled as Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, is a survival drama directed by National Award-winner Blessy. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is adapted from the 2008 Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, based on a true incident. Aadujeevitham has been in development since 2009 and will finally be released on March 28. The makers released the film’s trailer on Saturday. (Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘Beginning Look’ of Prithviraj Sukumaran from The Goat Life) Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

The trailer

The trailer sees Prithviraj play Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia. His journey filled with trials, tribulations and surviving the desert forms the story. The 1-minute-33-seconds long trailer gives a glimpse of what the film will be like, with Najeeb’s desperation to go back home growing by the minute. Prithviraj can be seen looking almost unrecognisable with matted hair and beard.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Not an easy ride

India Today reported that Prithviraj shared, “It’s been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade-long wait, the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil. From Covid days to today, The Goat Life has been an unexpected and unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy Sir’s vision and watch a maestro like AR Rahman bring music to life. The Goat Life is more than just a movie for us, it’s a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same.”

About Aadujeevitham

Blessy and Prithviraj have been trying to make the film since 2009. While Blessy signed a deal with Benyamin and began writing the screenplay, budget constraints prevented the film’s progress. In 2015, Jimmy Jean-Louis, who also stars in the film, and Steven Adams came on board as producers and AR Rahman as the music composer.

The film was shot between 2018 and 2022, with the crew stranded in Jordan for 70 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were later evacuated by the Indian government. Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby play pivotal roles. Resul Pookutty has worked on the film’s sound design.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place