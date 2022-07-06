RRR composer Keeravani says Resul Pookutty has spoiled film for him: ‘Can't see Ram and Bheem anymore’
Sound designer Resul Pookutty’s description of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a ‘gay love story’ has not gone down well. Two days after Pookutty’s comment, composer Keeravani has said in a series of tweets, which he has deleted, that his remark has spoiled RRR for him to such an extent that he now suffers from ‘character blindness’. (Also read: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets)
On Monday, Pookutty called RRR 'gay love story' while replying a tweet by actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj. Munish’s tweet read: “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night (sic)." Replying to Munish’s tweet, Resul wrote: “Gay love story (sic).”
Following Pookutty’s comment, several fans of RRR expressed their displeasure and said they didn’t expect such a response from an Oscar-winning composer. On Tuesday, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda slammed Pookutty, and asked even if RRR is a gay love story, what’s wrong in it?
On Wednesday, composer Keeravani, a constant collaborator with SS Rajamouli, took a dig at Resul Pookutty for spoiling RRR for him. “Yeeeeey… my typing defect is gone! Thanks to my language coach Sri Venigalla Vishweswara Sharma garu. But now I suffer from character blindness- a new problem similar to colour blindness. Going to see a doctor today (sic),” tweeted Keeravani.
“I am not able to see Ram and Bheem characters from RRR anymore (who looked like having shared a special relationship). All I can see is a mother waiting for a life time for her daughter Malli who was abducted. Hope my vision gets improved soon (sic),” he added.
Keeravani deleted the tweets a few hours after he posted. In another tweet, he sought forgiveness from his lead actors for his character blindness.
“I also can see Ajay (Devgn) sir as a patriot who trained hundreds with arms for freedom. OMG but why can’t I see anybody else ? Hey NTR, hey Charan, Hey Alia please forgive me for my character blindness. My doctor is not taking my calls this early,” said Keeravani.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics