Santhosh Narayanan accuses Maajja of not paying him for Enjoy Enjaami; says AR Rahman is a victim too

On the third anniversary of the indie Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami's release, it courts controversy again. Music composer and producer of the number, Santhosh Narayanan, took to Instagram to commemorate three years of the song's release. But his claim, that he hasn't seen a single penny for the number, shocked fans even three years later.

Santhosh’s statement

Santhosh shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed to fans that him, Arivu and Dhee did not receive a single penny for the song that went viral when it released. He said, “It had over a billion streams. I wanted to spill the beans on how much we have received in net income or revenue. All the three artists put together, we received a whopping zero cents from this song.”

He also added that he tried reaching out to the label, Maajja but has not heard back from them, accusing them of also ‘stealing’ his YouTube channel. “Unfortunately we tried our best to reach out to the label, there were some great world-renowned artists involved in this. Unfortunately, we are yet to receive any of the revenue. My YouTube channel was also stolen and the same label has been receiving revenues on that,” he claimed.

AR Rahman’s involvement

Oscar-winner AR Rahman had heavily promoted Maajja in 2021, an indie music label based in Chennai and Toronto. However, the musician has now publicly distanced himself from the label, telling YourStory, “I don’t have any financial benefit or shareholding in the company. I just did this out of goodwill. All the videos of me mentoring were pulled out long ago.”

Santhosh took to X to clarify Rahman’s involvement or lack of in the fiasco, writing, “My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice.” He added, “Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee and many others including myself have also never been remitted our revenues in any form and have been bullied with emails. I understand that emotions are high and would urge you all to support the indie artists in this juncture.”

Dhee also shared his post on Instagram, writing, “I hope this explains well. It’s hard to see comments criticising ARR, as he has been nothing but supportive from day one. I have learnt from my own experiences that what’s on the internet and real life can be entirely opposite to what most people believe.”

