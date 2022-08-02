Amid Aviru's claims, Santosh Narayanan calls Enjoy Enjaami ‘a team effort’, says he composed it

Music composer Santosh Narayanan has reacted to allegations made by singer, writer-rapper Arivu, who claimed that he was not credited for the hit Tamil single, Enjoy Enjaami, when it was performed live by singer Dhee a few days ago at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad. In an Instagram post on Monday, Arivu broke the silence about his exclusion, and said he wrote, performed and composed the song. Also read: Enjoy Enjaami rapper Arivu speaks out after exclusion from Dhee's performance at Chess Olympiad: 'Truth will always win'

Reacting to Arivu’s allegations, Santosh released a two-page statement in which he called Enjoy Enjaami ‘a team effort’. He further added that he composed the hit single. “In December 2020, Dhee came up with an idea of a song that glorified our roots and celebrated nature. I then composed, arranged, programmed, recorded and co-sang Enjoy Enjaami,” he said.

At the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad, the emcee credit Santosh Narayanan as the composer of Enjoy Enjaami, and Arivu was not even invited to be part of the performance. “We decided to not have any artist just perform on Enjoy Enjaami and agreed that each one would co-compose tunes or write verses in the song. While Dhee and Arivu agreed to sing the song, Both Dhee and Arivu were involved in the creative process. Dhee co-composed the tunes of many of her lines, while Arivu agreed to write the lyrics. I composed the rest of the tune and also composed the tune of Arivu's portions," Santosh added.

In the statement, Santosh thanked writer-filmmaker Manikandan for “meticulously choosing the foundation of the lyrics for this song and spending so many hours with Arivu to create a flow and script for the song lyrics and inspire him with so many real-life stories and cultural history.”

Santosh added that with respect to Arivu not being part of Enjoy Enjaami performance at the Chess Olympiad, it is because he was out of the country and that the organizers were informed. “His recording was retained in the performance.”

