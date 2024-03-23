Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down Chiranjeevi twice using the ‘same excuse’: I was flattered but…

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life directed by Blessy, has been in production for a few years. Talking about the film at a press meet in Hyderabad, the actor revealed that he was so dedicated to the project, he turned down Chiranjeevi twice using the ‘same excuse.’ (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran exclusive interview: We wanted either Hans Zimmer or AR Rahman for The Goat Life) Prithviraj Sukumaran said no to Chiranjeevi twice due to Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life(X)

‘I was asked to star in Sye Raa’

Prithviraj revealed that Chiranjeevi approached him for his ambitious project, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019, through Suhasini Maniratnam. “I was really flattered, the fact that he thought of me for a big role was like a certificate for me. But I apologised and told him I had just started shooting for this project (Aadujeevitham), for which I had been waiting for a decade. I had to grow a beard, lose weight. He was fine with it,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

‘I said no to directing Godfather’

In 2022, when Chiranjeevi starred in the Telugu remake of Prithviraj’s Mohanlal-starrer, the 2019 film Lucifer, the actor was once again asked to come on-board. “A few years later, I became a director with Lucifer, which was a hit in Kerala. Chiranjeevi sir brought the rights to that film. His team asked me again to consider directing Lucifer’s Telugu remake. Again I told him, I would have loved to sir, but there’s a big film I’m doing for which I have to grow a beard and lose weight. And he was like, hey, you said the same story last time. I had forgotten that I already used the same excuse. But I hope his team conveyed to him that it was true,” said the actor.

About Aadujeevitham

Blessy and Prithviraj have been trying to make Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life since 2009. The film is based on a novel written by Benyamin and the director signed a deal with the writer. While he began working on the screenplay, budget constraints hindered the film’s progress will 2015, when Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams came on as producers.

Oscar winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty worked as the film’s music and sound design respectively and the film was shot between 2018 and 2022. The team was stranded in Jordan for 70 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had to be evacuated by the Indian government.

