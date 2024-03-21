 Trisha shares a glimpse of her ‘divine and legendary’ morning with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravaani. See post - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Trisha shares a glimpse of her ‘divine and legendary’ morning with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravaani. See post

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 21, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Trisha is currently shooting for her comeback Telugu film with Chiranjeevi, titled Vishwambhara.

Trisha spent her morning with her Vishwambhara co-star Chiranjeevi and Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani. The actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the time they spent together, much to the delight of fans. (Also Read: Trisha sends AV Raju defamation notice; threatens legal action if he doesn’t comply with her demands)

Keeravaani, Trisha and Chiranjeevi are working on Vishwambhara
Keeravaani, Trisha and Chiranjeevi are working on Vishwambhara

‘A divine morning’

Without revealing much, Trisha shared pictures where she can be seen posing with Keeravaani and Chiranjeevi. The picture seems to have been taken at a studio, with the actor hinting that her and Chiranjeevi are sitting in on the music sessions for her Telugu comeback. “A divine and legendary morning indeed! #vishwambhara,” she wrote, sharing the pictures with crown and evil eye emojis. Vishwambhara will mark her comeback to Telugu cinema after almost a decade.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Trisha’s comeback

After growing to fame with the 2004 film Varsham, Trisha acted in numerous hit Telugu projects like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Athadu. In 2015, she acted in Lion and Cheekati Rajyam, working in the bi-lingual film Nayaki in 2016. Since then she acted in only Tamil films, barring the Malayalam film Hey Jude.

She was supposed to co-star with Chiranjeevi in the 2022 film Acharya but walked out due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal replaced her in the film, but her role was later cut with only Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde’s parts remaining. The film did not receive favourable reviews. While Trisha has been approached for more Telugu projects, she has not made any announcements yet.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. It is slated to release on January 10 next year, days ahead of Sankranti. The film is produced by UV Creations. Dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, composer Keeravaani, cinematographer Chota K Naidu and editors Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are part of the crew. Trisha will also soon be seen in the Tamil films Vidaa Muyarchi, Thug Life, Ram and Identity.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Trisha shares a glimpse of her ‘divine and legendary’ morning with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravaani. See post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On