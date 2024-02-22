Trisha sends AV Raju defamation notice; threatens legal action if he doesn’t comply with her demands

When Mansoor Ali Khan commented that he wished he had exploitative scenes with actor Trisha in Leo, she seemed to forgive him after he publicly apologised to her. He even filed a legal case that backfired on him. However, she seems to be not in the mood to forgive and forget the allegations former AIADMK member AV Raju has made against her. (Also Read: Trisha furious at former AIADMK member's ‘disgusting’ comments on her: ‘Low life and despicable human being’) It looks like Trisha is in no mood to forgive and forget this time

Trisha sends defamation notice

Trisha took to X to share pictures of the defamation notice her lawyers sent to Raju on Wednesday. The statement refers to him talking to the press recently and claiming that what he said about Trisha was taken out of context.

In the legal notice, Trisha’s lawyers asked him to compensate her, though the actor blurred out the amount she asked of him. Raju has also been asked not to issue any more defamatory statements on Trisha, take steps to remove all the articles published on various publications and social media, apart from tendering an unconditional apology to her 24 hours after he receives the notice.

The notice also claimed that failure to do that would result in her proceeding with criminal and civil action against Raju. It also stated that he would be liable for all costs after that. Given that the notice was sent to him on Wednesday, it remains to be seen if Raju will speak to the press again.

What transpired

AV Raju, recently expelled from AIADMK, alleged that Trisha was brought to a resort on the insistence of an MLA for a particular amount of money. Responding to his allegations on X, Trisha had written, “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

Upcoming work

Trisha will return to Telugu cinema after years with Chiranjeevi co-starrer Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. She will also soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, apart from Vidaa Muyarchi with Ajith Kumar. She is also shooting for films called Ram and Identity in Malayalam.

