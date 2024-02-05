Trisha Krishnan returns to Telugu cinema after almost a decade with Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara

Actor Trisha returned to Telugu cinema almost after a decade and joined the cast of Vassishta’s Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara. She joined the shoot for the film on Monday and was welcomed on-sets by her co-stars and the rest of the cast and crew. (Also Read: Mansoor Ali Khan to pay ₹1 lakh fine, permission to file defamation suit against Trisha refused by Madras High Court) Chiranjeevi welcomed Trisha on-board his next film

Trisha back to T’wood

Sharing pictures of Chiranjeevi welcoming her on-board, Trisha wrote on her X and Instagram, “Guess this is what homecoming feels like. When magic and nature’s wonder take centre stage… Vishwambhara.” Chiranjeevi also shared a video taken earlier on Monday, welcoming ‘the gorgeous’ Trisha on sets. In the video, she can be seen all smiles as she hugs Chiranjeevi and interacts with the rest of the team.

Second film together

In 2006, Chiranjeevi and Trisha worked together for AR Murugadoss’ Stalin, based on the 2000 English film Pay It Forward. The film was a massive hit, and so was their pairing. Trisha was supposed to star in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film Acharya but walked out due to creative differences. She was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal, who was later completely chopped out of the film despite shooting for it.

Trisha’s last Telugu film

Trisha debuted in Telugu with the 2004 film Varsham, which also starred Prabhas. After acting in a few more Telugu films, she began acting mostly in Tamil after the 2015 film Cheekati Rajyam. Her 2016 film Nayaki was dubbed in Telugu but she acted only in Tamil and one Malayalam film afterwards. Vishwambhara will mark her return to Telugu after 9 long years.

About Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi has already begun shooting for Vishwambhara. The team erected 13 massive sets in Hyderabad for the fantasy drama. Vikram, Vamsi and Pramod produce the high-budget actioner under UV Creations. MM Keeravaani is composing the film’s music while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita is designing the costumes.

Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are the editors for the film. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose are the lyric writers, while Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya are the script associates. The makers aim for the film to release on January 10 next year for Sankranthi.

