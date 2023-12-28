Captain Vijayakanth no more: Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Trisha and others mourn his passing

Actor-turned-politician Captain Vijayakanth is no more. The 71-year-old, who was famous for his cop roles, was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup but was found suffering from pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19. Despite being put on ventilator support due to difficulty in breathing, he passed away on Thursday. His health had been failing for a while now. As a mark of respect, morning shows in theatres have been cancelled across Tamil Nadu. Stars and fans took to social media to mourn his passing. (Also Read: How actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth earned the popular moniker ‘Captain’) Vijayakanth passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday

Celebs mourn his passing

Kamal Haasan penned a lengthy note in Tamil, a portion of which reads, “He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He always had a helping hand extended to the needy. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both cinema and politics, will always be in our heart.”

Trisha extended condolences to his family, “RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family. I’ll forever remember your kindness.” Jr NTR called him a powerhouse, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you Captain!! #RIP,” wrote Vikram, while Sonu Sood reminisced how he got his first role on-screen due to Vijayakanth, Kallazgar my first film ever, was a gift from the legend VIJAYKANTH sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN.”

A rich legacy

Born as Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami in 1952 in Madurai, Vijayakanth is one of the few Tamil actors to have acted only in films of the language throughout his career. Most of his films have often been dubbed into Telugu and Hindi. He was called a ‘Puratchi Kalaignar’ (revolutionary artist) in the industry. Most of his roles saw him play the righteous do-gooder, with his roles as a police officer being the most famous. It was his 1991 film Captain Prabhakaran that earned him the moniker, Captain.

