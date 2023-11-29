close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Vijayakanth's health mildly deteriorates, to be kept under observation in hospital for 14 days

Tamil actor Vijayakanth's health mildly deteriorates, to be kept under observation in hospital for 14 days

ANI |
Nov 29, 2023 06:12 PM IST

“We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery,” a statement read, from the Chennai hospital where Vijayakanth is admitted.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Vijayakanth’s health condition has mildly deteriorated during the past 24 hours and he needs further treatment, as per the hospital. (Also Read: Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi unveil first look of romantic-thriller Kadhalikka Neramillai)

Vijayakanth is a popular actor and head of the political party DMDK.
Vijayakanth is a popular actor and head of the political party DMDK.

Vijayakanth was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Wednesday, the hospital issued an official statement on his health, which reads, “Mr. Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last 24 hours, he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further 14 days.”

He will be under the observation of the doctors for the next 14 days.

Reportedly, he was suffering from cough and throat pain.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out