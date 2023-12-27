Sivakarthikeyan responds to trolls at Ayalaan pre-release event: Some people don't like me, I don't take it to heart

Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen in Ravikumar’s science fiction film Ayalaam. During the audio launch and pre-release event of the film, the actor opened up about clashing with other films at the box office on Pongal, his response to trolls and more. (Also Read: Prem Kumar works out with Bobby Deol; calls him ‘most happening actor’) Sivakarthikeyan he will keep working until he has fans(Instagram)

Sivakarthikeyan’s statement

The audio launch and pre-release event of Ayalaan was held in Chennai on December 26, with fans turning up to catch a glimpse of the film’s cast and crew. Talking on stage, Sivakarthikeyan said, “There’s always competition when numerous films hit screens on Pongal. Some people call me super and say that I’m an inspiration to social media. Then there are others who troll me, but I don’t take it to heart. I don’t want to say anything to my haters because as long as there are people who like me, I will keep working,”

The controversy

While Sivakarthikeyan’s response doesn’t seem aimed at anyone, there was controversy in October when music composer D Imman stated in an interview with Wow Tamizhaa that the actor had ‘betrayed him.’ He also stated that he will no longer work with the actor. Many wondered if the actor, who maintained a stoic silence, would speak about it at the pre-release event. However, it’s most likely that the actor spoke about clashing with Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Aranmanai 4 at the box office and fans of the other stars trolling his film.

The making of Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan’s last film, a superhero flick titled Maaveeran was well received. In 2018, Sivakumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame narrated Ayalaan to the actor. The film’s post-production took longer than expected due to the coronavirus lockdown and the extensive graphics the sci-fi film required. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios, and features music by AR Rahman. Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran also star in the film.

