Kamal Haasan joins Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan at launch of his next production

Kamal Haasan has launched his next production, tentatively titled SK21. The film went on floors in Kashmir and stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi as the lead cast. It is produced by Kamal Haasan in collaboration with Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran and co-produced by Vakil Khan's God Bless Entertainment. Also read: Vikram recalls refusing Kamal Haasan's offer when he wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan for TV: 'I told him I'd wait for...' Kamal Haasan at the launch of SK21.

The film will have its first two-month-long shooting schedule in Kashmir. It is written and directed by Raj Kumar Periasamy and is based on a story from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s India Most Fearless series.

Film trade analyst shared the details of the film's launch on Saturday. He also shared pictures of Kamal Haasan, Raj Kumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan and others from the event. He said the film marks the debut of Sony Pictures International Productions in Tamil cinema. He also shared a video from the film launch which showed the film team arrive on the set one by one.

Kamal Haasan recently narrated Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Talking about the same, he told ANI, “I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It's a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it.”

