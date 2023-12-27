Prem Kumar works out with Bobby Deol; calls him ‘most happening actor’

Actor Prem Kumar took to his X and Instagram accounts to share a video with Bobby Deol. Prem seemed to be in awe of the Animal star, if his caption is anything to go by. The super fit actors trained together at the gym and while fans seemed pumped to see them together, they wanted to know more about the interaction. (Also Read: Sunny Deol dances with ‘my fave’ teddy bear on brother Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal) Prem Kumar and Bobby Deol working out together(X)

‘A humble person’

Prem was all praise for Bobby in his captions. He wrote on Instagram, “Do I need a caption (hug emoji) @iambobbydeol the most happening actor.” On X he wrote, “Most happening actor and a humble person @thedeol.” In the video, both Prem and Bobby lift dumbbells as a trainer records them. After a few sets, Prem shakes hands with Bobby and they interact.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prem says, “Sir, wish you a Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.” They both promise to meet again before heading their separate ways. Fans were curious to know if the video was taken in Chennai or Mumbai. “He's come to Chennai or what,” wrote a fan, while another wrote, “This is super surprise indeed @premkumaractor bro! When n where did this magic happen.”

Upcoming work

Prem, who rose to fame starring in television shows, was recently seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu. The film starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role with Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera and others playing key roles. Prem also played a key role in the film.

Bobby was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He played the villainous Abrar Haque, who faces off Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh. The film is going great guns at the box office, with all the star cast getting lauded for their performances. Bobby’s introduction in the film in particular was noticed, so was his performance in an emotional scene.

He will soon co-star with Suriya in Kanguva. The film will mark his debut in Kollywood and his look from the period drama is yet to be revealed. Prem is also rumored to play a crucial role in Kanguva and it looks like the co-stars spent some time at the gym ahead of the next schedule in January.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place