Ranbir Kapoor gives a tight hug to Animal co-star Bobby Deol at event; Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani attend too. Watch

They might be arch rivals on-screen, but off-screen, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol share a lovely bond. At a recent event in Mumbai, both the Animal co-stars shared a heartfelt moment as they were spotted together on the red carpet. Ranbir hugged Bobby and went ahead to pose for the paparazzi. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says only ‘15-20 jokers’ see Animal's Ranvijay, Kabir Singh as misogynistic) Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol at an event.

Ranbir and Bobby share a hug

At the Umang 2023 event held in the city, Bobby Deol was seen posing for the paparazzi. He then spotted Ranbir Kapoor arriving at the event. Moments later Ranbir came towards him and gave a tight hug. Both the actors then proceeded to pose together for the paparazzo. While Bobby looked suave in a blue jacket paired with faded jeans, Ranbir exuded charm in a white coat and brown formal pants.

About Animal

For the unversed, Bobby played the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which garnered a lot of attention from fans. Animal, which revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on him. In the climax of Animal, Rannvijay and Abrar fight each other and Rannvijay ultimately kills Abrar. Apart from Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, and Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

Bobby on his Animal character

Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Bobby had described his character in Animal as a man "obsessed" with revenge. “He (Abrar) is obsessed with revenge. So when you get so obsessed, you don’t see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone. That’s how it is. In the film, he has suffered... It’s a trauma that has made him this animal kind of a person,” the actor had said.

Meanwhile, some of the other celebrities who were present at the Umang 2023 event included names such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kiara Advani and Mrunal Thakur.

