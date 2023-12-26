Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother reveals Ranbir Kapoor was hit multiple times for this scene by Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal released on December 1, the film has been dissected by critics, fans, in interviews and more. So much so, that the conversation still hasn’t died down, even 26 days after the film’s release. Sandeep’s brother Pranay, who’s also the producer, talked about the film in an interview with iDream Media. He addressed some of the criticism they’ve faced since the film’s release. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranbir didn't want ‘superstar’ tag in Animal teaser, was told 'They do it in the South') Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

‘There’s no ill intent’

Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh in the film and the antagonist, Bobby Deol, plays a character called Abrar. “When Sandeep told me the villain will have three wives and eight kids, I knew it’s something people would talk about. I was right,” says Pranay in the interview. However, he claims that there was no ill intent behind making the villain belong to a particular community. “Some complained that we didn’t show the community in a good light. In the last three decades, we have seen numerous villains wearing a bottu (bindi/tilak). Nobody complained. Just because it’s a minority now, people are nitpicking,” he adds.

‘Sandeep is not calculative’

The interviewer asks if Sandeep is calculative when he shows violence or gives his female actors less screen space. Pranay disagrees with her and says, “I think Rashmika’s character Geetanjali is as important as RK (Ranbir Kapoor) and Bobby’s. RK hardly has four lines in a four-page-long Karva Chauth scene. RK also told Rashmika that this is her scene. He even told her she can hit him multiple times to get her scene right.” In fact, the producer reveals that Ranbir was hit at least 20-25 times before they got the shot right. “RK is not insecure. He wanted the scene to work well emotionally,” he adds.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Bobby and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also sees Triptii Dimri in a key role and her performance was widely praised. The film tells the story of a man looking for validation from his emotionally distant father. It details how he spins out of control when a murder attempt is made on the father.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place