Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol film is now 4th highest Indian grosser in North America; racing towards $15 million

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently entered the ₹800 crore club in style and has grossed ₹862.2 crore worldwide in three weeks since releasing on December 1, the makers announced on Friday. On Sunday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share an update on Animal's North America (NA) box office – the film is fast approaching $15 million and is already the 4th highest Indian grosser. Also read: Animal grosses ₹816 crore; beats Pathaan in Australia, Canada Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer also Bobby Deol.

Animal's box office in North America

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Animal is now 4th highest Indian grosser in North America. No. 1 in Canada. Still going strong and racing towards $15 million (approximately ₹125 crore). Salute the champions!" As per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Baahubali 2 with $22 million, Pathaan with $17.48 million and Jawan with $15.25 million are the top 3 highest grossing Indian films in North America.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was off to a great start not only in India, but also in North America. As per Ramesh Bala, Animal became the 'highest grossing Hindi film on day 1' in North America. He had taken to X on December 2, and said Animal was 'setting box office on fire'. "Animal North America gross $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) and counting. Setting box office on fire. Highest grossing Hindi film on day 1," he had tweeted.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited Animal has been unleashed sending Ranbir Kapoor in a devilish, menacing and unhinged avatar. Do we love him? Yes, of course! Do we resent him, hell yes! Animal's problematic premise has already been discussed since it's teaser and trailer were unveiled. What the full film offers is a series of events, emotions and sequences leading up to a rather underwhelming climax, which is so rushed that you keep waiting if something more is yet to come post the end credits."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place