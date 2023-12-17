Animal worldwide box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor film grosses 816 crore; beats Pathaan in Australia, Canada

Animal worldwide box office collection day 16: Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Ranbir Kapoor film, which features Bobby Deol as the antagonist, has set a new record in Australia and Canada. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's collections in both markets to take the top spot. On Sunday, the makers also announced the film had crossed ₹800 crore gross worldwide. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal to enter ₹800 crore club soon Animal worldwide box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

Animal dominates worldwide box office

Animal, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor, has grossed ₹816.3 crore worldwide in 16 days. Animal, which was released on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, has been doing very well in not only the US, but also in Canada and Australia.

Animal has now become the highest grossing Indian film in Canada and Australia by surpassing the numbers of Pathaan, as per @Southwoodoffl and film trade analyst @HetTanna56.

Animal controversy

Despite its controversial themes and mixed to negative reviews, Animal has surpassed expectations and become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest-ever film. Animal's success is surprising because of its long runtime – the movie clocks in at nearly three-and-a-half hours – and adult rating, making it the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

The movie has been criticised for its glorification of toxic masculinity and disregard for the misogynistic behaviour of its lead characters. Earlier, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also slammed for similar treatment in his Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Vijay Deverakonda, and its Hindi-language remake, Kabir Singh (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor.

More about Animal

The film revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship – Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally unavailable father, Balbir Singh, and Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son, Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay. Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque is seen as the menacing antagonist in Animal. Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali Iyengar, Vijay's wife. Triptii Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Madhu Raja, Suresh Oberoi and Siddhant Karnick are also seen in supporting roles in Animal.

