Animal worldwide box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer to enter 800 crore club soon

Animal worldwide box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is about to cross another milestone. On Saturday, the action film's makers shared that Animal had grossed ₹797.6 crore worldwide in 15 days. It is now looking to cross the ₹800 crore gross mark. Animal, which was released on December 1, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal joins ₹700 crore club in style, beats Gadar 2 Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in a scene from Animal.

Animal is ruling the box office

Animal breached the ₹600 crore gross mark worldwide in eight days and entered the ₹700 worldwide gross club in just 10 days. Despite facing backlash for its toxic characters and problematic scenes, the film has turned out to be one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2023, so far, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally unavailable father, Balbir Singh, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son, Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay.

Bobby Deol's Abrar Haque is seen as a thrice-married menacing antagonist in Animal. Rashmika plays Geetanjali Iyengar, Vijay's wife. Triptii Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Madhu Raja, Suresh Oberoi and Siddhant Karnick are also seen in supporting roles in Animal.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, “Animal takes you on a bloody, noisy, gory and violent journey and for the large part of it, you don't complain. It just immerses you in its gripping tale and scale, but often leaves you in bewilderment each time the hero in is action. Glorified as an anti-hero, Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) idolises and worships his father Balbir Singh's (Anil Kapoor), and spends most of his childhood seeking his love and attention but all in vain. So daddy issues start pretty young in his life and have obvious repercussions on most of his formative years.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place