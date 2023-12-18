Bobby Deol confesses he initially felt disgusted playing Abrar in Animal

Bobby Deol has confessed that he initially felt disgusted playing his controversial character of Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new blockbuster, Animal. In the actors roundtable on Film Companion, Bobby admitted that he used to feel ‘disgusted’ playing the part on the first few days of the shoot. (Also Read: Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor's film enters ₹500 crore in India) Bobby Deol in a still from Animal song Jamal Kudu.

What Bobby said

“Yes, I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it. But then I realised I'm playing a character. Why am I feeling so disgusted, so icky? Fir maine unhi logon ke sath jinke sath scene mein jo bhi kiya hai, fir unke sath hum shaam ko sath mein baith ke khana kha rahe hain (Then whoever I did what I did to in those scenes, I was sitting and having dinner with them later). Everything is normal,” said Bobby.

Reactions to what Bobby said

Other actors on the roundtable justified Bobby's statement too. Vikrant Massey, who shared the screen space with him in Shanker Raman's romantic thriller Love Hostel last year, said, “He was very scary (in the film). He was killing 20 people in the day aur raat ko hum dinner kar rahe hain sath mein baith ke (and then we had dinner together) and we're talking about farming. I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Siddharth said that anybody who's met Bobby even once can see the contrasting characters he played on screen recently. And that to his generation, he'd always be remembered as “my beautiful Bob.” Jaideep Ahlawat drew a parallel to Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra and pointed how they've also done violent roles, but are no where close in real life. Kareena Kapoor, who has shared the screen space with Bobby in Abbas-Mustan's 2001 action thriller Ajnabee, said he has “not even a bad bone” in his body.

Bobby is seen as Abrar in Animal, where he's seen slaughtering men and sexually abusing women. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, has grossed over ₹800 crore at the global box office.

