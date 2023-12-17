close_game
Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor's film enters 500 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 17, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Animal box office collection day 17: The film entered the ₹500 crore club in India. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Animal box office collection day 17: The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1. As per Sacnilk.com, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer entered the 500 crore club in India by Sunday. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. (Also Read | Suresh Oberoi sent this text to Neetu Kapoor after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal)

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.
Animal India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned 337.58 crore [Hindi: 300.81 crore; Telugu: 33.45 crore; Tamil: 2.73 crore; Kannada: 52 lakh; Malayalam: 7 lakh] in week one. In the second week, the film earned 139.26 crore [Hindi: 130.73 crore; Telugu: 7.31 crore; Tamil: 1.08 crore; Kannada: 6 lakh; Malayalam: 8 lakh].

On day 15, the film minted 8.3 crore [Hindi: 7.75 crore; Telugu: 43 lakh; Tamil: 1 lakh; Malayalam: 2 lakh]. On day 16, the film earned 12.8 crore [Hindi: 12 crore; Telugu: 62 lakh; Tamil: 15 lakh; Malayalam: 3 lakh]. The film has earned 14.08 crore nett in India on its 17th day for all languages. Since its release Animal minted 512.02 crore in India.

Animal global collection

Animal has earned over 800 crore gross at the global box office within 16 days of its release, the makers said on Sunday. T-Series, one of the production houses behind Animal, shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official X page. "#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office," the banner captioned the post, adding that the movie raised 817.36 crore in worldwide gross collections.

About Animal

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal shows a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir's character is obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody, who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The film is running successfully in theatres but a section of critics and audience have slammed Animal, calling it graphically violent and misogynistic. Animal is a three-hour-21-minute-long film. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC in November. The film released in theatres on the same day as Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.

