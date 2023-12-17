Suresh Oberoi sent this text to Neetu Kapoor after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘Apne bahut ache sanskar diye’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Ranbir plays Rannvijay Singh (Vijay), who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh, and sets out to exact revenge. Suresh Oberoi played Rajdheer Dodamal Singh aka ‘Dadaji’, Vijay's grandfather in the film. In a new interview with Lehrein Retro, the veteran actor talked about working with Ranbir on Animal, and went on to praise his upbringing by late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Also read: Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor film witnesses growth, likely to mint nearly ₹13 crore in India) Suresh Oberoi has praised Ranbir Kapoor.

What Suresh Oberoi said

Speaking about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Suresh Oberoi said: “Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, ‘Apne bahut ache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).’ He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person. This guy is very good, his behaviour is excellent!”

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi, Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna as Gitanjali, Vijay's wife, and Bobby Deol as the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal was given A certificate by the CBFC in November. It is a three-hour-21-minute-long film, which was released in theatres and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Animal has entered the ₹500 crore club in its domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing A rated Indian film of all time.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Ranbir is in top form, and becomes Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vanga's Animal in its truest sense. He is a fine blend of vulnerability and villainous traits. He instantly makes you fall for him, and even when he is getting shot or being punched in the face, you feel bad for him, and never wish for him to be dead."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place