Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranbir didn't want ‘superstar’ tag in Animal teaser, was told 'They do it in the South'

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has turned out to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starred Ranbir Kapoor as a violent and vengeful son, with Anil Kapoor playing his father. In a new interview with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Ranbir did not object to any scene or dialogue in the film but was only bothered with the tag ‘superstar’ associated to his name in the title credits. (Also read: Nimrat Kaur says she liked Animal but was scared to talk about it; Sobhita Dhulipala defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga) Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

Speaking with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “He didn’t like it at all. I was going to place the superstar tag in the audio teaser. He saw and he said, ‘Nahi, ye nikal do. They do it in the South but not here.’ I told him, ‘Ranbir, this is my feeling, my conviction.’ Through the three years we’ve worked together, that was the only thing Ranbir refused to. He never said no for anything. By the time the poster came in, I told him, ‘If you say no also, I am going to put it.’ That is my feeling, that he is a superstar."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The director further detailed why he believes in the tag, and said, “I have seen his movies in Hyderabad and I have noticed the crowd cheer for him. I feel that only a star gets that welcome. Without a reason I had that feeling, you cannot reason out a few things. I felt like giving him the superstar tag. No one asked me why we gave him that tag. He is not on social media. If you want to see him, you have to give money over the counter and see him (in theatres). He doesn’t do many ads either so that’s a star na,”

About Animal

Animal is among the highest-grossing Indian films this year. It has been called out for its allegedly misogynistic and extremely violent content but Vanga has expressed his disagreement over the same. Animal also has Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and released on December 1.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place