Sunny Deol dances with ‘my fave’ teddy bear on brother Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Watch

Ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Bobby Deol's entry sequence in the film has created a sensation on the internet. Now, it seems like brother Sunny Deol has also caught up with the viral song, as he was seen dancing to the same tune on Christmas day. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a short reel, where he was seen grooving to the song. (Also read: Sunny Deol reviews Bobby Deol's Animal: ‘There are certain things that I did not like’) Sunny Deol with his teddy bear in the new Instagram video.

Sunny Deol dances to Jamal Kudu

Sunny Deol treated his fans with an adorable video of him dancing to Jamal Kudu, but with a twist. Instead of balancing a glass on his head, Sunny played along with his favourite teddy bear. In the video, Sunny was seen dancing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, where he held his teddy bear and grooved to the song. He planted kisses on the teddy and shared goofy snaps in between. He also added a 'Merry Christmas' gif on the reel. In the caption, he wrote: Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear (teddy bear and Christmas tree emoticons)."

More about Jamal Kudu

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol had revealed that he came up with the viral step in the sequence of the film all by himself. "I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," he said. Bobby Deol played the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque in Animal.

About Animal

Animal has become one of the highest grossing films of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh, a man who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor) and sets out to exact revenge. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. In the frist film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 followed Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

