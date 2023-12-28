Vijayakanth was a close friend, fondly recall my interactions: PM Modi on DMDK leader's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered DMDK founder Vijayakanth as a close friend, a legend of Tamil film world and a deeply committed politician. Vijayakanth passed away at Miot Hospital where he was admitted for pneumonia. He also tested positive for Covid-19. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi said actor and DMDK leader Vijayakanth was a dear friend.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his family and fans and remembered his contribution to cinema and politics. "Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji. His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi posted.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of DMDK Founder and President, Captain Vijayakanth. A prolific actor and a leader who was staunchly admired by the people, his contribution to the social and political empowerment of Tamil Nadu, shall always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, admirers and followers,” Congress president mallikarjun Kharge posted.

Chief minister MK Stalin reached the residence of Vijayakanth after his mortal remains were brought. From there, his body would be taken to the DMDK office. Captain Vijayakanth would be laid to rest with State Honours, Stalin announced.

Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital in November though he had not been keeping well for the past 4-5 years. His wife Premalatha Vijayakanth formally took over the party leadership on December 14.

Vijayakanth's filmography

Before venturing into politics, Vijayakanth featured in 154 movies. vaidehi Kathirunthal, Amman Kovil Kizhaale, Perarasu, Sethupathu IPS, Kannupada Poguthaiya, Chatriyan, Narasimha, Ramana, Captain Prabhakaran are some of his films.

Vijayakanth in politics

Vijayakanth founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.

In 2006, DMDK contested in all assembly seats but its performance was poor.

In 2011, DMDK fought the elections in alliance with the AIADMK and contested 41 constituencies, winning 26.

DMDK won more seats than the DMK in 2011 and emerged as the principal opposition party that year.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

Later, owing to differences of opinion, the DMDK broke ties with the AIADMK, resulting in bulk resignations of DMDK MLAs.