Ram Charan, Upasana host grand party for Chiranjeevi after Padma Vibhushan honour. See inside pics

Days after the government announced that Chiranjeevi will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, his son-actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana hosted a grand party. On Saturday night, they held the bash at the family's farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi conferred with Padma Vibhushan: Congratulations pour in from Telugu celebs like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu) (L-R) Upasana, Ram Charan, Surekha, Telangana CM and Chiranjeevi.

Who all attended the party

The party was attended by Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Brahamanandam, Thabitha Bandreddi, Suresh Babu, Mythri Naveen, and Dil Raju. Among the celebrities, Niharika, Varun Tej, Allu Aravind, Sharwanand, Shankar, Sai Dharam Tej, Vamshi Paidipally and others were also present. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were also part of the festivities.

Chiranjeevi poses with wife, Ram and Upasana

For the occasion, Chiranjeevi was dressed in a dark blue shirt, denims and shoes. Ram Charan opted for an embroidered black shirt and matching pants. Upsana was seen in a black and white top and trousers. In several videos, Ram was seen welcoming guests with folded hands. A picture showed Chiranjeevi and Telangana CM holding a flower bouquet. They were accompanied by Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha, Ram and Upasana. Ram held his mother and wife as they all smiled.

Taking to Instagram, Thabitha shared photos with Chiranjeevi, Ram and Upsana. She wrote, "It was such a joyful moment to be a part of celebrating @chiranjeevikonidela garu’s Padma Vibhushan honour last night! @upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan knows the best as to how to make it radiantly special! Thank you for being such great hosts!"

What Chiranjeevi had said on being honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Expressing his delight at being named the recipient of the top national honour, Chiranjeevi had said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough.”

