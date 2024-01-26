Chiranjeevi conferred with Padma Vibhushan: Congratulations pour in from Telugu celebs like SS Rajamouli, Pawan Kalyan

Padma Awards 2024 were conferred on the eve of Republic Day, with Chiranjeevi getting the Padma Vibhushan. “After hearing this news, I am speechless,” said the actor in a video he shared on X. Congratulations poured in for him from not just fans but also from Tollywood celebs and his family members, who took to social media to laud his achievement. (Also Read: An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘I have done so little’) Chiranjeevi has been conferred with two Padma Awards in his career so far

‘Through sheer effort’

Chiranjeevi is the ‘outsider’ who proved you do not need to be from a star family to make it big in the film industry. Reminiscing about that, his brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan shared a press note that read, “It has brought me immense joy that my elder brother Chiranjeevi, who made a place for himself in Indian cinema through sheer effort, has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.”

He added, “Annayya (brother) entered into acting with much passion and gave his heart to every role and film that came his way. He won the audience's hearts and established himself as a leading actor. My elder brother’s philanthropic forays have also become an example for many. I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Chiranjeevi for being selected for the Padma Vibhushan.”

‘From nowhere to here’

Director SS Rajamouli also had similar praise to share when he wrote on X, “From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets.”

‘May it inspire generations to come’

Jr NTR congratulated both Chiranjeevi and former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in his X post, writing, “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come…”

‘Keeping Telugu pride high’

His nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, even attempted poetry on his X account, writing, “Chiru is his name, Keeping Telugu pride high is his game. The remarkable civilian award #PadmaVibhushan honours. The one & only boss, the majestic, the man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty congratulations pedha mama (uncle) @KChiruTweets.”

More congratulatory messages

Upasana Konidela shared congratulatory messages for Chiranjeevi on her Instagram stories, writing, “Congratulations dearest mamayya (father-in-law). Congratulations to all those who have supported and contributed towards making Chiranjeevi blood bank so successful.”

A screen grab of Upasana Konidela's Instagram stories

Ravi Teja wrote, “Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya (brother). We love you.”

Varun Tej was also all praise, writing, “Maa chiru navvu nuvvu, maa dhairyam nuvvu, maa garvam nuvvu! (You are our happiness, you are our strength, you are our pride)”

