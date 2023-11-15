Sai Dharam Tej pulls Varun Tej’s leg for getting married to Lavanya Tripathi

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to social media recently to share a set of pictures clicked at his cousin, actor Varun Tej Konidela’s wedding to actor Lavanya Tripathi. Varun and Lavanya got married in Tuscany, Italy earlier this month. (Also read: Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look beautiful as they celebrate first Diwali together at home. See pics) Sai Dharam Tej teased his cousin Varun Tej about his wedding in a new post.

In the pictures, Sai Dharam Tej can be seen stopping Varun Tej’s baraat from entering the plush venue, gesturing ‘why’ while Varun Tej and the rest of the family laugh away. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “Enduku,kyun,yen,why…Entha pani chesav ra Varun babuuuuu……..usssshhhhhh. Neeku pelli sambharallu…Naaku naa SVATANTRA PORATAM (what did you do, Varun? You’re getting married while I am busy trying to stay free)."

Fans react to Sai's post

Fans left numerous comments under the post, asking the Virupaksha star to share a video of the heartwarming moment he shared with his cousin in Italy. One fan wrote, “Pictures speak more volumes.. but a video would be much better. Fans demand a video of the same,” while another penned, “Teja anna be like:- aree entra edhi (Tej is like - what is this)."

Sai Dharam Tej has often been vocal about staying single, telling numerous publications that he’d rather not tie the knot. While the actor never misses any of his cousins’ weddings, he has always been out in the open stating he would rather not ‘settle down’ yet. He has also been candid about his family pressuring him to find that special someone, but he does his best to put it off.

Varun-Lav’s dreamy wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister in 2017 and dated for years before tying the knot earlier this month in Italy in the presence of their loved ones. They even threw a star-studded bash once they returned to Hyderabad for those who couldn’t make it to their wedding. The couple got engaged in June, making it official, much to the delight of their fans who have waited for this moment for years.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON