Jailer 2 actor Anna Rajan flags morphed images of her online; threatens legal action: ‘Violation of my dignity’

Actor Anna Rajan has flagged the circulation of morphed images of her online. On Tuesday, she posted a screenshot of one of her images shared by an Instagram page, calling them out and threatening legal action. She also urged the Kerala police to help her, in addition to reporting it to Instagram. Anna Rajan called out an Instagram page for editing her images 'maliciously'.

Anna Rajan flags her morphed images Anna posted a screenshot of a picture of herself that another Instagram user had posted, stating that it had been morphed. She wrote, “This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful, unacceptable, and a serious violation of my privacy and dignity.”

She stated that she’s reporting it to Instagram and filing a police report, writing, “1 am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”

Anna ended her note with, “Please do not support or share such abusive content.” She tagged the police in the caption of her post: “This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint.”