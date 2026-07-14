Jailer 2 actor Anna Rajan flags morphed images of her online; threatens legal action: ‘Violation of my dignity’
Actor Anna Rajan took to her Instagram on Tuesday to flag morphed images of her being circulated online. She also approached the police.
Actor Anna Rajan has flagged the circulation of morphed images of her online. On Tuesday, she posted a screenshot of one of her images shared by an Instagram page, calling them out and threatening legal action. She also urged the Kerala police to help her, in addition to reporting it to Instagram.
Anna Rajan flags her morphed images
Anna posted a screenshot of a picture of herself that another Instagram user had posted, stating that it had been morphed. She wrote, “This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful, unacceptable, and a serious violation of my privacy and dignity.”
She stated that she’s reporting it to Instagram and filing a police report, writing, “1 am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”
Anna ended her note with, “Please do not support or share such abusive content.” She tagged the police in the caption of her post: “This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint.”
When she had to apologise for unflattering images
This is not the first time Anna has unfortunately fallen prey to something like this. In March this year, the actor was forced to apologise despite photographers and videographers clicking her at unsavoury angles at a temple festival. After the backlash over her images from the Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram, she caved and apologised.
“In between this sacred moment, some unwanted videos and clips were captured and shared. I trusted and respected everyone around me, including the media. It truly hurt me to see certain moments highlighted in a way that took away from the devotion of that day,” she wrote, adding, “If my saree, my expressions, or anything about me unintentionally hurt the sentiments of any devotee, I sincerely seek forgiveness.”
About Anna Rajan
Anna made her acting debut in 2017 with the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. She has since acted in films such as Lonappante Mamodeesa, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum. Last seen in the 2025 film Daveed, Anna will debut in Tamil with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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