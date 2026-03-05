Anna Rajan forced to apologise for her ‘unwanted’ videos from Attukal Pongala taken without consent: ‘Tears in my eyes’

Anna was recently at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram and, like many women surrounding her, dressed in a traditional kasavu saree and cooked rice porridge in an earthen pot. However, as pictures and videos of her began circulating from the festive day, all people could do was shame her for her exposed skin or how she looked.

Malayalam actor Anna Rajan is the latest film personality to fall prey to photographers clicking pictures and videos of her from unsavoury angles. But in a twist of events, instead of being apologised to, she was the one who apologised after the internet was outraged by her. Many took offence at how Anna was photographed while celebrating Attukal Pongala at a temple in Kerala, and shamed her for it.

It got so overwhelming that Anna wrote on social media, “With folded hands and tears in my eyes. This was my very first time offering Pongala at Attukal Amma’s holy feet. I came only with pure devotion, standing in the extreme heat, cooking with firewood, chanting Her name with faith in my heart.”

Explaining how much the videos and pictures of her being circulated hurt her, she added, “In between this sacred moment, some unwanted videos and clips were captured and shared. I trusted and respected everyone around me, including the media. It truly hurt me to see certain moments highlighted in a way that took away from the devotion of that day.”

She ended the note with the apology most seemed to demand from her, “If my saree, my expressions, or anything about me unintentionally hurt the sentiments of any devotee, I sincerely seek forgiveness. That was never my intention. Amma knows my heart. She knows the struggle, the heat, the prayers, and the sincerity behind my smile. That truth is enough for me. I will always remain a humble devotee of Attukal Amma, surrendering everything at Her lotus feet.”